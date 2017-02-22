Sandy Lake man accused of crimes against teen

An Ohio hospital system has rewritten its dress code to allow women to skip the pantyhose while wearing dresses and skirts at work. The Akron Beacon-Journal reports the Akron-based Summa Health system on Wednesday notified its 8,000 employees about changes to a dress code that had raised the ire of some women when it was implemented nearly two years ago by the previous administration.More >>
Former House Speaker John Boehner says that aside from international affairs and foreign policy, President Donald Trump's time in office has so far been a "complete disaster." Speaking at an energy conference Thursday in Houston, Boehner praised Trump for his approach abroad and his aggressiveness in fighting Islamic State militants, according to the energy publication Rigzone.More >>
It looked like a yard sale outside a Southington home on Friday as deputies displayed chain saws and other power equipment that they believe was stolen from a business. Acting on an anonymous tip, deputies from Geauga and Trumbull County Sheriff's departments searched a home on the 2800 block of Oakwood Drive Friday morning, where they found between 40 and 50 pieces of power equipment.More >>
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series...More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>
