Sandy Lake man accused of crimes against teen

A Sandy Lake man remained jailed on $75,000 bond Wednesday, accused of what State Police say was inappropriate contact with a teenage girl, then trying to cover up the alleged crime.

Charles J. Airgood III, 26, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors and victim intimidation.

According to a police report, the alleged incidents took place between June 2013 and September 2013.

Investigators say Airgood admitted having contact with the alleged victim, who was thirteen years old at the time.

The latest charges are in addition to one count of obstruction of a child abuse investigation filed in district court one week before.

A preliminary hearing for Airgood is scheduled for March 1.