Sandy Lake man accused of crimes against teen - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sandy Lake man accused of crimes against teen

Posted: Updated:
SANDY LAKE, Pa. -

A Sandy Lake man remained jailed on $75,000 bond Wednesday, accused of what State Police say was inappropriate contact with a teenage girl, then trying to cover up the alleged crime.

Charles J. Airgood III, 26, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors and victim intimidation.

According to a police report, the alleged incidents took place between June 2013 and September 2013.

Investigators say Airgood admitted having contact with the alleged victim, who was thirteen years old at the time.

The latest charges are in addition to one count of obstruction of a child abuse investigation filed in district court one week before.

A preliminary hearing for Airgood is scheduled for March 1.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • GOP Montana win may be blip in Democrats' anti-Trump hopes

    GOP Montana win may be blip in Democrats' anti-Trump hopes

    Friday, May 26 2017 2:17 PM EDT2017-05-26 18:17:22 GMT
    Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.More >>
    Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.More >>

  • Ohio hospital drops rule requiring women to wear pantyhose

    Ohio hospital drops rule requiring women to wear pantyhose

    Friday, May 26 2017 2:06 PM EDT2017-05-26 18:06:13 GMT

    An Ohio hospital system has rewritten its dress code to allow women to skip the pantyhose while wearing dresses and skirts at work. The Akron Beacon-Journal reports the Akron-based Summa Health system on Wednesday notified its 8,000 employees about changes to a dress code that had raised the ire of some women when it was implemented nearly two years ago by the previous administration. 

    More >>

    An Ohio hospital system has rewritten its dress code to allow women to skip the pantyhose while wearing dresses and skirts at work. The Akron Beacon-Journal reports the Akron-based Summa Health system on Wednesday notified its 8,000 employees about changes to a dress code that had raised the ire of some women when it was implemented nearly two years ago by the previous administration. 

    More >>

  • Judge: No Confederate flag T-shirt in officer's retrial

    Judge: No Confederate flag T-shirt in officer's retrial

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:59:05 GMT
    The judge in the murder retrial of a white Ohio police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist is barring prosecutors from showing jurors the officer's undershirt depicting a Confederate battle flag.More >>
    The judge in the murder retrial of a white Ohio police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist is barring prosecutors from showing jurors the officer's undershirt depicting a Confederate battle flag.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms