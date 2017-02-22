Ohio Supreme Court won't reopen case involving Howland murder plot

Police say an Austintown man told them he led authorities on a thirteen mile, fifteen minute pursuit through four Mahoning County townships because he didn't believe the “real police” were chasing him. A Goshen Township Police officer reports that he turned on his flashing lights and sirens after clocking a Chevy sedan driving 67 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone along Route 45 at around 3 a.m. Friday. The officer says he could see that the car's four-way hazard ...More >>
Police say an Austintown man told them he led authorities on a thirteen mile, fifteen minute pursuit through four Mahoning County townships because he didn't believe the “real police” were chasing him. A Goshen Township Police officer reports that he turned on his flashing lights and sirens after clocking a Chevy sedan driving 67 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone along Route 45 at around 3 a.m. Friday. The officer says he could see that the car's four-way hazard ...More >>
The Village of Sebring has promoted a long-time officer to become Chief of Police. Fifteen year veteran Ray Harris has been tapped to take over department operations starting Sunday. Harris, who started as a part-time officer with Sebring in 2002, takes the position left vacant with the death of Chief Ray Heverly who passed away in December after an illness.More >>
The Village of Sebring has promoted a long-time officer to become Chief of Police. Fifteen year veteran Ray Harris has been tapped to take over department operations starting Sunday. Harris, who started as a part-time officer with Sebring in 2002, takes the position left vacant with the death of Chief Ray Heverly who passed away in December after an illness.More >>
Gov. Tom Wolf's office says Pennsylvania driver's licenses that are compliant with tougher federal anti-terrorism standards should be available in early 2019. Wolf signed legislation Friday designed to bring Pennsylvania into compliance with the 2005 Real ID law enacted following the Sept. 11 terror attacks. That law requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and to be issued to people who prove they are legally in the United States.More >>
Gov. Tom Wolf's office says Pennsylvania driver's licenses that are compliant with tougher federal anti-terrorism standards should be available in early 2019. Wolf signed legislation Friday designed to bring Pennsylvania into compliance with the 2005 Real ID law enacted following the Sept. 11 terror attacks. That law requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and to be issued to people who prove they are legally in the United States.More >>
An Ohio hospital system has rewritten its dress code to allow women to skip the pantyhose while wearing dresses and skirts at work. The Akron Beacon-Journal reports the Akron-based Summa Health system on Wednesday notified its 8,000 employees about changes to a dress code that had raised the ire of some women when it was implemented nearly two years ago by the previous administration.More >>
An Ohio hospital system has rewritten its dress code to allow women to skip the pantyhose while wearing dresses and skirts at work. The Akron Beacon-Journal reports the Akron-based Summa Health system on Wednesday notified its 8,000 employees about changes to a dress code that had raised the ire of some women when it was implemented nearly two years ago by the previous administration.More >>
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.More >>
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series...More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series with...More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>