Ohio Supreme Court won't reopen case involving Howland murder pl - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio Supreme Court won't reopen case involving Howland murder plot

Posted: Updated:
Donna Roberts Donna Roberts
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

The Ohio Supreme Court is refusing to reopen the case of a man sentenced to death for his part in a plot to murder a Howland man in order to collect a $500,000 insurance payout.

The court announced on Wednesday that it did not have jurisdiction to hear the request from 44-year-old Nathaniel Jackson, who asked for reconsideration just three months after the same justices refused to review an earlier decision upholding his death sentence.

Jackson had argued that he received ineffective legal counsel during an appeal.

Jackson's is scheduled to be executed on July 15, 2020.

Jackson and convicted co-conspirator Donna Roberts have both been sentenced to death for a 2001 plot to murder Roberts' husband, Robert Fingerhut.

The Ohio Supreme Court is still considering an appeal from Roberts, whose attorney claims that the judge who re-sentenced her was unable to make a fully-informed decision.

Roberts' attorney argues that the judge who presided over her original trial passed away, and the judge who took over the case did not have an opportunity to hear what Roberts had to say about the case on a first hand basis.

Roberts is the only woman on Ohio's Death Row.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Judge: No Confederate flag T-shirt in officer's retrial

    Judge: No Confederate flag T-shirt in officer's retrial

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-05-26 20:09:29 GMT
    The judge in the murder retrial of a white Ohio police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist is barring prosecutors from showing jurors the officer's undershirt depicting a Confederate battle flag.More >>
    The judge in the murder retrial of a white Ohio police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist is barring prosecutors from showing jurors the officer's undershirt depicting a Confederate battle flag.More >>

  • Austintown man accused of leading police on 13 mile chase

    Austintown man accused of leading police on 13 mile chase

    Friday, May 26 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-05-26 19:55:23 GMT
    MIchael HoodMIchael Hood

    Police say an Austintown man told them he led authorities on a thirteen mile, fifteen minute pursuit through four Mahoning County townships because he didn't believe the “real police” were chasing him. A Goshen Township Police officer reports that he turned on his flashing lights and sirens after clocking a Chevy sedan driving 67 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone along Route 45 at around 3 a.m. Friday. The officer says he could see that the car's four-way hazard ...

    More >>

    Police say an Austintown man told them he led authorities on a thirteen mile, fifteen minute pursuit through four Mahoning County townships because he didn't believe the “real police” were chasing him. A Goshen Township Police officer reports that he turned on his flashing lights and sirens after clocking a Chevy sedan driving 67 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone along Route 45 at around 3 a.m. Friday. The officer says he could see that the car's four-way hazard ...

    More >>

  • Sebring names new police chief

    Sebring names new police chief

    Friday, May 26 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-05-26 19:29:02 GMT
    Ray HarrisRay Harris

    The Village of Sebring has promoted a long-time officer to become Chief of Police. Fifteen year veteran Ray Harris has been tapped to take over department operations starting Sunday. Harris, who started as a part-time officer with Sebring in 2002, takes the position left vacant with the death of Chief Ray Heverly who passed away in December after an illness.

    More >>

    The Village of Sebring has promoted a long-time officer to become Chief of Police. Fifteen year veteran Ray Harris has been tapped to take over department operations starting Sunday. Harris, who started as a part-time officer with Sebring in 2002, takes the position left vacant with the death of Chief Ray Heverly who passed away in December after an illness.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms