Ohio Supreme Court won't reopen case involving Howland murder plot

The Ohio Supreme Court is refusing to reopen the case of a man sentenced to death for his part in a plot to murder a Howland man in order to collect a $500,000 insurance payout.

The court announced on Wednesday that it did not have jurisdiction to hear the request from 44-year-old Nathaniel Jackson, who asked for reconsideration just three months after the same justices refused to review an earlier decision upholding his death sentence.

Jackson had argued that he received ineffective legal counsel during an appeal.

Jackson's is scheduled to be executed on July 15, 2020.

Jackson and convicted co-conspirator Donna Roberts have both been sentenced to death for a 2001 plot to murder Roberts' husband, Robert Fingerhut.

The Ohio Supreme Court is still considering an appeal from Roberts, whose attorney claims that the judge who re-sentenced her was unable to make a fully-informed decision.

Roberts' attorney argues that the judge who presided over her original trial passed away, and the judge who took over the case did not have an opportunity to hear what Roberts had to say about the case on a first hand basis.

Roberts is the only woman on Ohio's Death Row.