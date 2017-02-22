Chinese premier appeals to Washington to avoid 'trade war'

President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.

After a roadside bomb killed her brother in Iraq, a Wisconsin violin maker finds solace, and healing, in the creative process

A sister uses her gifts to send messages to fallen soldier

Some see President Donald Trump's proposed budget as a painful betrayal of those who trusted his campaign-trail pledge to make the opioid epidemic a priority

In South Africa, a baseball backwater, Gift Ngoepe found his own field of dreams and made it to the majors

Prosecutors say a Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler and who faces new charges in the 1981 death of an infant is suspected of killing as many as 60 young children around that time.

Former Texas nurse accused of killing dozens of kids in '80s

More than a dozen states this year have passed "Blue Lives Matter" laws that come down even harder on crimes against law enforcement officers.

Authorities say a former San Francisco Bay Area junior college professor has been arrested for beating three people during violent clashes between supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump last month.

Hillary Clinton is returning to her alma mater, Wellesley College, to deliver this year's commencement address at the Massachusetts school.

BEIJING (AP) - China's No. 2 leader expressed hope that disputes with U.S. President Donald Trump's government can be settled amicably and warned a "trade war would benefit nobody."

Despite Trump's promises to raise duties on Chinese goods, Premier Li Keqiang said Beijing has a "stable, optimistic outlook" on trade with the United States.

Li took the unusual step of making an impromptu statement Tuesday to reporters during an appearance with his French counterpart, Bernard Cazeneuve.

"Let the figures do the talking," the premier said, citing American jobs supported by U.S.-Chinese trade.

"We have faith that, with mutual respect and on the model of cooperation through equality, issues of trade friction can be resolved amicably," Li said. "A China-U.S. trade war would benefit nobody, (and) would not benefit the world."

Trump pledged during his election campaign to raise import duties on Chinese goods to 40 percent but has yet to take formal action.

Trump argues that the existing order has short-changed Americans by exposing them to unfair competition with low-wage foreign laborers and to unjust trade practices by China and others.

His promise to raise import barriers has given Chinese leaders an opening to present themselves as champions of free trade, though other governments have said theirs is the most closed major economy.

In an implicit rebuke to Trump, the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, delivered a ringing endorsement of trade during a January speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He appealed to world leaders to "say no to protectionism."

Earlier Tuesday, the Chinese commerce minister delivered a similar message at a news conference, appealing to Washington to cooperate in promoting trade and a global economic recovery.

Gao Hucheng urged Washington to "properly solve" disputes through "dialogue and cooperation."

He argued both sides have benefited from what has grown into the world's biggest trading relationship.

"A trade war should not become an option," Gao said. "If the two sides fight, all will be hurt."

Gao said Beijing had refrained from responding to Trump earlier because it wanted to see what Washington does.

"We noticed various remarks made by presidential candidates during the election but didn't want to comment too much because we wanted to see what stance the new government would take toward trade relations with China," he said.

