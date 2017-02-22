Braceville home damaged in two vehicle crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Braceville home damaged in two vehicle crash

Posted: Updated:
BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash, where a pickup truck collided with another vehicle before smashing into a home in Braceville Township.

First responders were called to Route 534 just north of Route 5 shortly before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, where an orange Dodge Journey was hit by a red pickup truck.

The truck went off the road and struck a one-story home. The driver of the truck, Joseph Cordero-Wilfong, 20, is charged with driving left of center and OVI. The patrol believes drugs were a factor.

According to the owner of the home, the truck struck a portion of the house where the children's playroom is located.

However, the children and their mother were on the other side of the house at the time of the crash.

No one was seriously injured.

More charges could follow after the investigation is handed over to the Trumbull County prosecutor's office.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:06:52 GMT

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

    More >>

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

    More >>

  • Youngstown Diocese prepares to welcome Syrian refugees

    Youngstown Diocese prepares to welcome Syrian refugees

    Friday, May 26 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-05-26 22:58:12 GMT

    Concerned and searching for answers. The way a room filled with members of the community were feeling Thursday night. Dorothy Day House hosted a discussion about the Syrian refugee crisis and how Youngstown can play a part in helping many find safety and security in the United States. About 20 Syrian Refugees are expected to come to Youngstown within the next fiscal year beginning in October.  

    More >>

    Concerned and searching for answers. The way a room filled with members of the community were feeling Thursday night. Dorothy Day House hosted a discussion about the Syrian refugee crisis and how Youngstown can play a part in helping many find safety and security in the United States. About 20 Syrian Refugees are expected to come to Youngstown within the next fiscal year beginning in October.  

    More >>

  • Grove City man accused of sex offenses against children

    Grove City man accused of sex offenses against children

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:42:01 GMT

    A court hearing is scheduled next week for a Mercer County man accused of sexually assaulting two girls, ages 6 and 14. Zachary Taylor, 21, of Grove City faces 23 counts. The charges include indecent assault, corruption of minors, and statutory sexual assault. Grove City Police say they arrested Taylor after investigating two separate reports in which Taylor was alleged to have had sexual contact with the children. 

    More >>

    A court hearing is scheduled next week for a Mercer County man accused of sexually assaulting two girls, ages 6 and 14. Zachary Taylor, 21, of Grove City faces 23 counts. The charges include indecent assault, corruption of minors, and statutory sexual assault. Grove City Police say they arrested Taylor after investigating two separate reports in which Taylor was alleged to have had sexual contact with the children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms