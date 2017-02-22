Braceville home damaged in two vehicle crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash, where a pickup truck collided with another vehicle before smashing into a home in Braceville Township.

First responders were called to Route 534 just north of Route 5 shortly before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, where an orange Dodge Journey was hit by a red pickup truck.

The truck went off the road and struck a one-story home. The driver of the truck, Joseph Cordero-Wilfong, 20, is charged with driving left of center and OVI. The patrol believes drugs were a factor.

According to the owner of the home, the truck struck a portion of the house where the children's playroom is located.

However, the children and their mother were on the other side of the house at the time of the crash.

No one was seriously injured.

More charges could follow after the investigation is handed over to the Trumbull County prosecutor's office.