26 Youngstown Water Department workers accused of cheating taxpayers

Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills. Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card.More >>
Concerned and searching for answers. The way a room filled with members of the community were feeling Thursday night. Dorothy Day House hosted a discussion about the Syrian refugee crisis and how Youngstown can play a part in helping many find safety and security in the United States. About 20 Syrian Refugees are expected to come to Youngstown within the next fiscal year beginning in October.More >>
A court hearing is scheduled next week for a Mercer County man accused of sexually assaulting two girls, ages 6 and 14. Zachary Taylor, 21, of Grove City faces 23 counts. The charges include indecent assault, corruption of minors, and statutory sexual assault. Grove City Police say they arrested Taylor after investigating two separate reports in which Taylor was alleged to have had sexual contact with the children.More >>
Boardman Township has narrowed down it's search for a new police chief. Three finalists have been named out of a total of twelve people who originally applied for the job of the township's top cop. Current Chief Jack Nichols plans to retire in early January. The three finalists are: Captain Rod Foley, a former police chief in Youngstown and the current commander of the Youngstown Police Patrol Division. Detective-Sergeant Glen Riddle is also a finalist. Riddle has work...More >>
Last year the Mahoning Valley Dream Center adopted a five street block in Warren. Volunteers painted houses and fixed things that needed to be fixed. One of the people they helped was amazed people were willing to help them with their home just out of the blue. "When they came and said we will do it for you we were overwhelmed. They donate so much time to this community, it's amazing!" said Jennifer Hockman, who had her entire home painted.More >>
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series...More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>
