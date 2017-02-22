26 Youngstown Water Department workers accused of cheating taxpayers

26 Youngstown Water Department workers accused of cheating taxpa - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio -

More than two dozen employees of the Youngstown Water Department are accused of cheating taxpayers by lying about training they received in order to get bigger paychecks.

21 News has learned that 26 Youngstown Water Department employees have been charged in Franklin County Municipal Court in Columbus following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Environmental Unit.

The employees charged with filing fraudulent applications include three supervisors.

Two of those suspects have died since the charges were filed back in August.

According to investigators, the employees were supposed to attend classes to gain certification needed to increase their pay.

In some cases there were employees who didn't attend the certification classes at all.

In other instances, some of the accused workers only attended a portion of the classes, but then submitted claims acknowledging that they had fully completed the classes.

The certification, which is required by the EPA, allows city water workers to receive increased pay.

Some of those charged will be in Columbus on Monday to take a plea deal.

They'll plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge in exchange for a likely sentence of community service and a requirement that they pay restitution to the city for the raises they received but didn't earn.

The Ohio EPA has revoked the Class 2 Water Distribution Certification held by the suspects. However, the workers can ask for a hearing after thirty days.

Under state law, the Director of Ohio EPA is permitted to revoke or suspend certificates of negligent operators, or work with county prosecutors in the event of falsification of data.

The Ohio EPA, as in this case, has the ability to pursue criminal charges.

