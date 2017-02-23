One Powerball ticket sold with all winning numbers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

One Powerball ticket sold with all winning numbers

DES MOINES, Iowa -

There was one Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday.

The ticket was sold by the Indiana Lottery for the drawing's $435,300,000 grand prize.

The winning numbers are:

White Balls: 10, 13, 28, 52 and 61

Powerball 2

2,968,025 additional players won prizes totaling more than $27.1 Million.

The estimated jackpot will be reset to $40 Million.  

