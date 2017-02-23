Sunday morning emergency drill planned for Shenango Valley Mall - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sunday morning emergency drill planned for Shenango Valley Mall

Posted: Updated:
Two anchor stores in the Shenango Valley Mall are closing Two anchor stores in the Shenango Valley Mall are closing
HERMITAGE, Pa. -

People driving in the area of the Shenango Valley Mall this coming Sunday morning may be wondering why police cruisers, fire trucks and ambulances are converging on the area.

Its only a drill according to Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell, who says that the police and fire departments and local EMS agencies will be conducting an active-shooter training exercise from 6 am until 10 am Sunday at the Mall.

The Mall and surrounding property will be closed to the general public during that time, but employees will be permitted to enter the property.

The purpose of the exercise, according to the chief is for police patrols to practice quickly locating and engaging and stopping an active-shooter.

Also police and fire personnel will practice the skills needed to quickly evacuate the wounded and for EMS to triage and transport casualties.

Though response concepts to an active shooter are basically the same regardless if it is in a school, factory, or shopping plaza, Jewell says the mall setting provides a unique training opportunity due to its size and layout.

According to Jewell, JC Penney and the mall management recognize the need for such training and support public safety agencies in the conduct the drill.

PennDOT will post electronic signs on Routes 62 and 18 notifying the public of the exercise.

The Mercer County EMA and other Mercer County law enforcement and fire departments will assist.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:06:52 GMT

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

    More >>

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

    More >>

  • Sebring names new police chief

    Sebring names new police chief

    Saturday, May 27 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-05-27 22:44:27 GMT
    Ray HarrisRay Harris

    Sebring Police Department will have a new chief on Sunday.  

    More >>

    Sebring Police Department will have a new chief on Sunday.  

    More >>

  • Suspect tells YPD he smoked marijuana before engaging in high speed chase

    Suspect tells YPD he smoked marijuana before engaging in high speed chase

    Saturday, May 27 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-05-27 18:12:29 GMT

    Police have arrested two men following a high speed chase through Youngstown around 7:30 Friday in which officers believe the driver was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Carlos Cuevas Garcia, 31, is cited as the driver and is charged with failure to comply with police.  Marcos Garcia Cuevas, 27, is cited as the passenger and is charged with obstructing official business.  When officers attempted to stop a red Honda Civic on McGuffey Road for  "exce...

    More >>

    Police have arrested two men following a high speed chase through Youngstown around 7:30 Friday in which officers believe the driver was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Carlos Cuevas Garcia, 31, is cited as the driver and is charged with failure to comply with police.  Marcos Garcia Cuevas, 27, is cited as the passenger and is charged with obstructing official business.  When officers attempted to stop a red Honda Civic on McGuffey Road for  "exce...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms