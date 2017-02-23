Sunday morning emergency drill planned for Shenango Valley Mall

Two anchor stores in the Shenango Valley Mall are closing

People driving in the area of the Shenango Valley Mall this coming Sunday morning may be wondering why police cruisers, fire trucks and ambulances are converging on the area.

Its only a drill according to Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell, who says that the police and fire departments and local EMS agencies will be conducting an active-shooter training exercise from 6 am until 10 am Sunday at the Mall.

The Mall and surrounding property will be closed to the general public during that time, but employees will be permitted to enter the property.

The purpose of the exercise, according to the chief is for police patrols to practice quickly locating and engaging and stopping an active-shooter.

Also police and fire personnel will practice the skills needed to quickly evacuate the wounded and for EMS to triage and transport casualties.

Though response concepts to an active shooter are basically the same regardless if it is in a school, factory, or shopping plaza, Jewell says the mall setting provides a unique training opportunity due to its size and layout.

According to Jewell, JC Penney and the mall management recognize the need for such training and support public safety agencies in the conduct the drill.

PennDOT will post electronic signs on Routes 62 and 18 notifying the public of the exercise.

The Mercer County EMA and other Mercer County law enforcement and fire departments will assist.