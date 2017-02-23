Missing girl found safe at Cortland nursing home

The search for a 12-year old missing girl from Fowler Township ended happily in Trumbull County.

Wednesday afternoon the parents of Lana McCullun called 9-1-1 to report she had left a note and ran away from home.

A search effort began that evening with personnel from the sheriff's department, Fowler police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. That search was suspended due to darkness.

Joe Dragonish, the Chief Deputy of the sheriff's department said the search resumed Thursday morning with two K-9 teams and preparations for an aerial search. "We had aviation standing by, waiting for clearance to fly, and Mahoning County came up with a drone," Dragovich said.

But before the low clouds cleared, a call came in at 10:45 a.m. with the report that the girl had turned up at the Concord Care & Rehabilitation Center in Cortland, less than three miles from the girl's home.

The director of nursing said the staff was meeting in conference room and were aware of the search for girl. "One of our staff members alerted us that there was a child at the front door and she was asking for food, Char MacKnight said.

Judging by her condition they surmised that she probably walked out the woods on Sodom-Hutchings Road and across the road to the nursing home. The nurses say the girl was soaking wet and dangerously cold.

"She was different shades of blue and purple. Her toes were purple and she was very cold. Clearly she was out all night long," said Christy Romig, one of the staff nurses who took care of the girl. The care center is two miles north of the girl's home and she told the staff where she was headed.



"She said she was headed to Kinsman Park, which she knew there was a playground there,” she told Jill Wadley, a social services worker.

Chief Deputy Dragovich says the parents declined to release a picture of Lana to the public, but he was the one who told them the good news when she was found. "It was exactly what you can picture, the relief, the hugs and tears, it was a happy moment for them," Dragovich said.



After a meal of fried chicken, a cookie and hot chocolate, the girl was taken to the hospital for a checkup.





