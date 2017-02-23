First look inside new Youngstown Municipal Court under construction

It's a project that's been on the drawing board since 1996. But it led to a lengthy court battle between the previous Youngstown administration and the courts.

Now, finally, a new Youngstown Municipal Court facility is under construction and on schedule to be completed by October of this year.

21 News was able to tour the former federal courthouse that's currently being renovated.

It sits at the corner of Front Street and Market Street and has also been referred to as the City Hall Annex.

But construction workers are putting their tools to work to transform this former federal building, and one time post office, into Youngstown's new municipal court facility.

On the first floor will be offices for the Youngstown Clerk of Courts, probation and the security staff offices. The Youngstown Health Department will find a home on the second floor and the new Youngstown Municipal Courts will be located on the third floor.

The courts will be much larger than the current courtrooms and designed to be much safer.

The architects design even has the approval of the Ohio Supreme Court.

The goal of this new facility is to prevent a melee, like the one that broke out in 2010 near the elevators, just down the hall from the courtrooms. It happened after a court hearing and fists were flying and Youngstown police had to rush in to break up the fights.

David Thompson, Youngstown Municipal Court Administrator, said, "The incident that you referred to was as a result of the intermingling of prisoners in with the general public. The prisoners will have their own separate entrance into the courtrooms, their own separate elevator and they won't be accessible to the general public by tracking in and out of the courts."

The security for this new Youngstown court house will also include 70 new surveillance cameras and elevators for the judges, the public and the prisoners that will never meet.

But besides security, that will include 18 guards, the architect for the project, Raymond Jaminet the CEO of Olsavsky, Jaminet Architects, said the project is on time and on-budget at $7-million.

"We're salvaging what we can. We're going to decorate and paint it on the inside with historic colors to match the year when this was opened up in 1932," Jaminet said.

The courts have a special assessment fund that will help cover a good amount of the cost, and the general fund will also pick up some of the cost of the project. The health department is paying for its portion of the project.