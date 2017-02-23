First look inside new Youngstown Municipal Court under construction

Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills. Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card.More >>
Greenville police are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital last night.More >>
With graduation season, many teens and adults are heading to parties to celebrate. One family is using the loss their 18 year old son as a warning not to drink and drive. A year a go Saturday, Crestview High School senior, Timothy Walton, was a passenger in the car of a drunk driver. He was killed when the driver veered off the road and hit a tree. Family and friends gathering in New Waterford for a candlelight vigil. There were pictures and painted rocks to keep his memory al...More >>
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force has announced the locations of two sobriety checkpoint tonight. According to a news release, the first checkpoint will be on South Avenue near Mathews Road in Boardman from 10:00 pm until 12:00 am. The second checkpoint will be on Route 224 at Marinthana near the Southern Park Mall in Boardman and will run from 1:00 am until 3 a.m. Sunday.More >>
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series...More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>
