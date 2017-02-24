KeyBank Foundation donates $14,000 to Safe Sleep Program

Akron Children's Hospital hopes a new grant will allow them to prevent sleep-related infant deaths in the Mahoning Valley.

The KeyBank Foundation donated $14,000 to Akron Children's Mahoning Valley Safe Sleep Program.

The grant will be used to gift new parents safe sleep kits, which include educational materials and a sleep sack.

"No blankets. No bumper pads. Nothing in the crib, just a tight fitted sheet and the baby," said neonatologist Dr. Elena Rossi with Akron Children's Hospital. "If they are in a sleep sack that is plenty of covering and we won't be overheating the infant"

Dr. Rossi reminds parents that babies should sleep alone, on their backs and in an empty crib for their first year of life.