Warren man reports he was robbed, forced to strip by twin teens

Warren police are investigating a robbery reported by two men, one of whom arrived at a police station without any clothes on.

The investigation revolves around a case of alleged kidnapping, robbery, theft and failure to comply with orders of police, according to a police report.

One of the victims, a 31-year-old Warren man, says he and his friend were invited by twin 17-year-old brothers to “party” at a home on York Avenue Thursday night.

While at the home, the 31-year-old victim said one of the twins pointed a gun at him and ordered him and his friend to go outside and get into the bed of a pickup truck.

The victims told police that the brothers and three other people also got into the truck and drove out of the city to a school in Leavittsburg.

The victims say they were forced to get out of the truck and get on the ground, where they were robbed of their phones, keys, and money.

The 31-year-old says one of the twins pointed a gun at him and ordered him to strip out of his clothing and start running.

He and his friend ran to the Warren Township Police Department, where they reported the incident.

Warren police later spotted the pickup truck, which police say was stolen, on West Market Street.

Police turned on the cruiser's siren and lights, pursuing the truck to Front Street where the pickup stopped.

The driver and another man ran from the truck, leaving 23-year-old Alexandria Nicolino behind in the cab.

Police captured one of the men, who was released after determining that he had nothing to do with the crime.

Authorities say the driver has not yet been arrested, but police have the suspect's name.

Nicolino was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on a charge of complicity to commit robbery.

Police questioned one of the twins who admitted to officers that he, his brother, Nicolino, and the man who had driven the pickup truck had put together a plot to lure the two victims to their home with the intention of robbing them.

The teen says that the 31-year-old man had texted him earlier, saying he wanted to come over with his "boyfriend" and would pay the teen $20 if he could perform oral sex on the teen. The twin showed police text messages he had exchanged with the 31-year-old man.

The other twin also admitted to investigators that he had stolen a Honda Civic belonging to one of the victims.

He directed police to an abandoned house on Front Street where the car was located.

The brothers were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center awaiting formal charges.

The investigation continues and more charges are expected.