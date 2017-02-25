AG: Cop arrested for child porn used real name to get images

YORK, Pa. (AP) - Officials say a Pennsylvania police officer charged with possessing child pornography accessed the images with usernames that included his badge number, name and former police department.

Officer Chad Howell, of the West Manchester Township Police, was arrested Thursday after investigators found naked images of pre-teen girls - some as young as 8 - on his personal computer and cellphone.

A special agent with the state Attorney General's office tells Pennlive.com (http://bit.ly/2lCO6yj) Howell accessed the images through Pinterest.

An arrest warrant says investigators started looking into Howell after getting 14 cyber-tips dating back to 2013.

Howell, a former York City police officer, was confronted by state investigators at the West Manchester police station as he finished his shift early Thursday.

No attorney information was listed in online court documents.

Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com

