Woman struck, killed by shuttle bus in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a woman was struck and killed by a shuttle bus in downtown Pittsburgh.

Public safety officials say the initial findings of the investigation indicate that the woman was in a crosswalk when she was struck just after 7 a.m. Saturday.

She was taken to UPMC Mercy, where she was pronounced dead. Her name and other details weren't immediately released.

Authorities said the bus driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, which is being led by the accident investigation unit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.