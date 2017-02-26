Witnesses to mass shooting in Howland tell of shock and terror

Many of the witnesses who saw the actual shooting in Howland on Saturday were too shaken to talk on camera and described what they saw as horrifying.



Brenda Hoague was too upset to talk on camera but talked by phone. Hoague said, "I had just left a birthday party with my two children. I was driving on State Route 46 when a man ran out in front of my car into traffic. At first I thought he had been in an accident. As he ran I could see blood coming from his nose and mouth. Then the man with the gun pointed his hand towards the gentleman running across the road and he fired three shots. We heard pop, pop, pop. After he did that, he pointed his hand at a van and shot several times into the van as well. I was looking at the situation, hearing noises, and I'm thinking is he really firing a gun. I realized he was and sped out of there, thinking he could shoot at my vehicle."



Neighbors were also shocked by what took place. Michael Bullard said, "We were just sitting there watching television, and Madison told me she saw a little kid that ran across by the window in an orange shirt. Madison Kagy added, "I texted my aunt and she told me she saw a kid running in an orange shirt running around in her yard covered in blood. She saw the guy who shot him and then he ran."



At nearby Dunkin donuts, workers serving customers heard the shots fired. Mariah Cullision told 21 News, "We heard the shots over the head set. There were like six of them. Then we heard sirens and police were rushing to the scene. We could watch it out the window. People were scared and rushed out."



After customers left, the Dunkin Donuts manager and employees got permission to lock their doors due to the possibility of an active shooter nearby. Paul Jones said, "You don't expect anything like that to happen here."



Other businesses on the busy strip on State Route 46 near the crime scene also closed shop. Police put up crime scene tape and rerouted traffic.



One man who called 911 told 21 News he went to school with the shooter, and saw the man repeatedly fire into a minivan with a semi automatic gun. Police say there had been problems at the home in the past.



Witnesses say they hope to never see anything like this again.