Witnesses to mass shooting in Howland tell of shock and terror

The state Supreme Court has for the third time upheld the death sentence for Ohio's only condemned female killer.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence handed down to woman convicted of plotting to murder her husband in Howland in2001. The court affirmed the sentence of Donna Roberts, who along with her lover Nathaniel Jackson, have been sentenced to death for killing Robert Fingerhut in Howland Township. Authorities say the two carried out a plan to kill Fingerhut so Roberts could collect more than $500,000 in life insurance proceeds.More >>
The Payless ShoeSource location in Boardman is on a list of 408 stores that the national shoe retailer says it may shut down.More >>
The Supreme Court will decide whether Ohio wrongfully purged eligible voters from the state's registration list.More >>
U.S. home prices climbed 5.9 percent in March, strongest pace in nearly three years.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 in a wild ending Monday.More >>
Carlos Carrasco won his third straight decision, Edwin Encarnacion hit one of Cleveland's three solo home runs and the Indians defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Monday.More >>
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
