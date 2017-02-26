Hopewell making maple syrup with a purpose

It's a twist on the syrup-making tradition in Ohio. At Hopewell therapeutic farm community in Trumbull County, it's part of the healing process.

So far this year, maple syrup season has been pretty good in Mesopotamia. Hopewell pumped out more than 4,000 gallons in just a couple days last week.

"You need like 25 degrees or so at night, 40 during the day," said farm manager Norm Wengerd. "The cold drives the sap down to the roots. As it warms up, it comes back up to feed the tree. That's when you collect it, when it's moving."

At Hopewell, there's a deeper purpose behind all the sweet stuff. It's a 306 acre working farm designed to help residents battling mental illness.

"Individuals come here with diagnoses like schizophrenia, major depression, bipolar disorder and live here for four months up to a few years for some folks," said Clinical Director Daniel Horne.

They're one of only a handful of places in the nation doing this, giving residents a real role in keeping the farm going. This time of year, that means all hands on deck to make maple syrup.

"We go to each tree, collect every bag, dump in a bucket, dump that bucket into a big cistern pulled by the horses and the horses pull it down to the sugarhouse. It's a lot of labor-intensive work, but that's part of the reason we're here, to do meaningful work," said Horne.

And the 40 or so people living here also get to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

"We use syrup for almost all our sweetening instead of sugar and other things in baking and cooking here. It's carried at the common store here in Mesopotamia and the Yours Truly restaurants all carry it," said Horne.

Some of the syrup they make is sold at the market on the grounds, but that's far from the only thing. They have artwork, even woodworking projects - all made by residents right here at Hopewell.

From taking care of chickens, to building birdhouses, it's a chance to try something different and know they're all in this together.

"Community is everything at Hopewell," said Horne. "We call ourselves a therapeutic community. These people have lost all sorts of connections that we usually get from our work, our friends, and our family. Friends have left them. They're not able to work. They've not been able to stay in school, so they've lost lots of sense of community. This is a place where they can get that back."

Lasting connections, lasting results, and methods that - especially this time of year - are pretty sweet.

To learn more, you can check out the Hopewell website at www.hopewellcommunity.org.