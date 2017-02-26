Trump's choice to be Navy secretary withdraws

Melania Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000

Melania Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000

President Donald Trump is calling his maiden trip abroad a "home run" and vowing to overcome the threats of terrorism on Saturday at the end of his travels overseas.

President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.

President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategists

Advocates for college students without legal immigration status plan to make one more push for legislation that would allow those attending public schools access to state financial aid.

A Texas lawmaker who a Republican colleague threatened to shoot "in self-defense" says the altercation was a boiling point in a long and divisive session.

Authorities say a 4-year-old girl, her mother and a good Samaritan died in Utah after the little girl fell off a rock and was swept away in a cold, fast-moving river while she was playing with her mother on Memorial Day at a canyon park.

A spokeswoman for the Orlando International Airport says authorities are responding to a report of an armed man in the rental car area.

A New York City carriage horse is safely back in its stable after breaking free and running wild through rush hour traffic.

By KEN THOMAS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's choice to be secretary of the Navy, businessman Philip Bilden, said Sunday he was withdrawing from consideration for the post, citing concerns about privacy and separating himself from his business interests.

Bilden's withdrawal raises similar issues to that of Vincent Viola, Trump's nominee for Army secretary who stepped aside earlier this month. Just last week, the Pentagon sought to tamp down reports that Bilden might pull out.

Bilden was an intelligence officer in the Army Reserve from 1986-1996. He relocated to Hong Kong to set up an Asian presence for HarbourVest Partners LLC, a global private equity management firm. Bilden recently retired from HarbourVest Partners after 25 years.

In a statement released Sunday by the Pentagon, Bilden said he determined that he would not be able to satisfy the Office of Government Ethics requirements without what he called "undue disruption and materially adverse divestment of my family's private financial interests."

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in a statement that he would make a recommendation to Trump for a nominee in the coming days.

On Feb. 19, after press reports suggested that Bilden might drop out, the Pentagon issued a statement saying Bilden had assured Mattis he remained committed to serving as Navy secretary if confirmed by the Senate and that Mattis was confident Bilden was "the right leader" to rebuild the Navy and Marine Corps.

Viola cited his inability to successfully navigate the confirmation process and Defense Department rules concerning family businesses. A military veteran and former Airborne Ranger infantry officer, he was also the founder of several businesses, including the electronic trading firm Virtu Financial. He also owns the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers and is a past chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.