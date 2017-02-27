Mahoning Coroner's office releases genetic material from body fo - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning Coroner's office releases genetic material from body found in burning SUV


Zachary Howell Zachary Howell
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Mahoning County Coroner's office has released genetic material of the decedent found in the burned car to the Youngstown Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Youngstown police detectives say 40-year-old Zachary Howell owned the 2015 Chevy Tahoe found burning on Josephine Avenue on Feb. 20.

Investigators say the fire caused so much damage, only a skeleton remains of the victim.

Officials say the material will be used to confirm or refute the identity of the victim, who is suspected to be Howell.

The DNA comparison analysis has been known to take several weeks.

The coroner is still asking dentists in Trumbull and Mahoning counties to check their records again to see if they have worked on Howell.

The coroner’s office in coordination with forensic ondontologist Dr. Robert Johnson has not been able to locate a dentist who may have worked on Howell. Email and phone inquiries have been made as far away as Columbus through the Ohio State College of Dentistry and the Columbus Dental Society.

The coroner is asking for anyone who knows the name of the dentist who did the dental work for Howell to contact the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

