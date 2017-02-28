Police report details ongoing feud before deadly Howland shooting

Over the last 73 hours, we've heard how a feud on social media sparked a deadly shooting in Howland.

Forty-seven-year-old Nasser Hamad is accused of opening fire on a van full of people, killing two and wounding three others.

Investigators say it began earlier in the afternoon when Hamad and some of the victims engaged in a battle of words over Facebook. As we found out, though, the history between the parties involved actually started a couple months ago.

Since 2008, Nasser Hamad has been named in 18 different Howland police reports. It's what happened in November of 2016 that caught our attention.

That day, a police report details an incident where Brian Hendrickson stated he was having problems with his wife Tracy and said she was staying with Hamad.

Hendrickson says during a phone call he could hear Hamad in the background stating he was going to come over to Brian's house and shoot him or blow him away.

Later on that evening, Hamad called police regarding problems with Hendrickson and his family. He said two cars were driving past his house yelling obscenities and throwing trash into his yard.

Hamad also said Brian and his sons were sending threatening text messages to him and Tracy Hendrickson.

According to Hamad, the Hendrickson's said they were getting their guns and "street gang" and going to Hamad's house. Another text allegedly said, "Tell your boyfriend I'm not afraid to die".

A few minutes later, Hamad called police again and said a full can of dog feces and an adult sex toy were thrown in his yard. Tracy Hendrickson identified the sex toy as hers and so Hamad stated someone from Brian's house had to have thrown the items in his yard.

Howland police said several other incidents have taken place the last few weeks involving the Hendrickson's and Hamad. They weren't sure where or which police agency may have been involved.

Hamad was advised he could seek a restraining order or pursue charges but according to police, he never followed through.