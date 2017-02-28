Prosecutor confident in agencies investigating murder of Cody Pitts in Hubbard

The day after 21 News spoke with the father of a Hubbard man who was murdered nearly two years ago, the prosecutor told 21 News that he is confident in how the cold case is being investigated.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said that unfortunately the Cody Pitts case is still unsolved but he is very satisfied with the way the investigation has been handled by multiple departments in the Trumbull County Homicide Squad.

He added that murders sometimes take years to solve in large and small cities alike not because of where the crimes happened but because of the circumstances in the cases.

He could not discuss the investigation or where it stands but said that it is their priority to solve any of these old homicides.

"We look at these as solvable cases. There is no statute of limitations," he explained.

Watkins said that he is sympathetic with the victims who can become frustrated but investigators can only follow the trail of evidence which sometimes does go cold. However, he has had success in the past with witnesses coming forward years later.

On Tuesday, Hubbard Police Chief Jim Taafe said that he could not comment on the active investigation.

He said that "this is a priority in Hubbard and will remain until an arrest is made. We don't stop looking and we don't stop trying."

Next week will mark two years since 26-year-old Cody Pitts was found shot and killed.

21 News spoke with his father in an exclusive interview about the immense pain that he now has to live with and his frustration that a suspect is still not behind bars.

A construction worker in Hubbard, Cody's life was cut short at the age of 26.

"He never bothered anybody. Just can't figure it out, it's hard to understand," said Al Pitts, Cody's father.

More questions than answers, nearly two years later for Pitts.

"I don't know if the case was handled right, I don't know," he said.

His youngest son's body was found with one gunshot wound to his head and neck on Orchard Avenue near North Main Street in Hubbard at 3:42 a.m. March 7, 2015.

Cody was last seen leaving the Downtown Coffee Cafe, which is now Grille 29, around 2:35 a.m.

"I believe that he was on his way to one of his buddies house. His phone battery went dead, so you couldn't call him and one of his buddies lived down the street and I think that's where he was going to spend the night," his father said.

As far as what happened inside the bar that night, his father is not sure.

"There was a scuffle in the bar that night. From what I'm being told by everybody that was in the bar, that he wasn't part of that. I've heard everything from a mistaken identity to a couple other things. Will I ever know if it's true, I don't know."

A few days after his son was killed, Al was hopeful that a suspect was going to be arrested. "In the beginning, yes they did have a suspect and we thought that it wouldn't be long, but like I said it's two years later."

Al said that the lack of information has been frustrating. "I have heard that there was a lot of circumstantial evidence. That's what I'm being told, or what I was told, and like I said, I don't get that much information."

Rick Alli with Crimestoppers told 21 News that they have received some tips over the last few months but nothing has led to an arrest.

Al has suffered even more tragedy since that horrific day. Eight months after his son's death, he lost his wife Vada to cancer. "Deep down inside I believe my wife wanted to be with my son."

He hopes that justice will be served in his lifetime.

"I've lost my wife, she went to her grave not knowing, and I hope I don't have to do that. I have two other sons that call me, I have no answers for them," he said.

He's pleading for people to come forward so that his family can find peace and no one else gets hurt.

Al said, "I can guarantee you that it's going to happen again."

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 330-746-CLUE.

The reward for information is $20,000.