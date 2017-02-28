Both lanes of I-76 in Jackson Township reopen again after a tractor-trailer fire

Both lanes of Interstate 76 in Jackson Township in Mahoning County are open again after a tractor-trailer fire early Tuesday morning.

At one point, the two eastbound lanes of I-76 were closed as crews were trying to clear the debris from the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and emergency crews were called to the scene of the burning tractor-trailer around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say the driver pulled over to the berm after he noticed the truck's brakes were burning. The driver was able to separate the tractor from the trailer which eventually became engulfed in fire.

When the fire first started, the wind was blowing smoke across the westbound lanes which remained open.

Traffic was being diverted onto Bailey Road and Mahoning Avenue and there were major back-ups in that area all morning.

State troopers and ODOT were turning around some of the backed up eastbound traffic and leading the cars and trucks to the Bailey Road exit.

The truck was carrying packages of industrial solar panels and troopers say the trailer and the contents are a total loss.