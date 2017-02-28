McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 2/28/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 2/28/17

H.S. Basketball | Boys’ Tournament 

Heartland Christian 16 McDonald 106

Niles 42 Canfield 70

Lakeview 55 Salem 57

Cardinal 43 LaBrae 89

Champion 57 Newton Falls 52

Leetonia 29 Valley Christian 60

East Palestine 29 South Range 44

Liberty 56 Garfield 88

Southeast 53 Ursuline 68

Southern 59 Jackson Milton 57

Canton Central Catholic 53 Columbiana 36

East Canton 51 Wellsville 50

West Branch 35 Hubbard 39

Lowellville 43 Sebring 50

Mathews 43 Heritage Christian 53

Windham 57 Badger 47

Fairport Harbor 34 Bristol 55

Lordstown 38 Richmond Heights 53

Louisville Aquinas 72 Crestview 35

Ashtabula St John 59 Chalker 82

Erie St. Vincent 68 Sharon 51

Greenville 66 Erie Academy 51

Harborcreek 46 Grove City 60

Cambridge Springs 39 Wilmington 53

West Middlesex 40 Rocky Grove 30

