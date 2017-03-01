Illness closes East Liverpool Christian School for the week - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Illness closes East Liverpool Christian School for the week

Posted: Updated:

East Liverpool Christian School has canceled classes for the rest of the week due to the prevalence of a flu-like illness.

A post put on the school's Facebook page Tuesday reads: “Due to the overwhelming amount of students being sick the administration is canceling school for the rest of this week. School will resume next Monday, March 6th.”

The school, located at 46682 Florence Street, was disinfected over the weekend according to another Facebook post from the previous day.

Parents were informed that desks, tables, keyboards, light switches and door knobs were sprayed with Lysol.

In addition, bathrooms were wiped down with bleach and classrooms were checked to make sure they have adequate supplies of hand sanitizer.

Due to the cancellation of classes, Wednesday's Parent Teacher Fellowship meeting has also been canceled.

The Ohio Department of Health has recorded two flu-related deaths of children in Columbiana County in recent weeks, including a seven-year-old boy from East Liverpool and a six-year-old boy from Salem.

