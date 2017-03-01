Youngstown's Vallourec Star hiring workers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown's Vallourec Star hiring workers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Valley manufacturer that was slashing jobs a year-and-a-half ago, now says it is offering to rehire some of those workers and looking for more employees.

That's the word from a spokesperson for Vallourec Star, which produces steel products for the oil and gas industry at a sprawling plant that straddles the Youngstown-Girard border along Route 422.

In 2015, Vallourec laid off approximately 200 workers at its Youngstown operations due to low oil and gas prices that discouraged energy exploration.

Vallourec Star Communications Manager Jean Gaetano told 21 News on Wednesday that demand for their products is increasing, so the company has offered to rehire some of the workers who lost their jobs.   Vallourec is also hiring people for a variety of positions.

Girard Mayor James Melfi says he has noticed more truck traffic moving in and out of the plant recently.

Vallourec Star's parent company reported a significant decline in oil and gas revenue last year due to the lower prices.

However, Vallourec noted in its year-end report that the number of active drilling rigs increased in the last six months of 2016, and distributors were restocking drilling supplies.

People interested in applying for employment at Vallourec may do so online at vallourecjobsonline.com

