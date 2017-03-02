21 News Legal Analyst: 'Self defense claim a stretch' for Nasser Hamad

An Ashtabula police officer is on administrative leave after being involved in a shooting. Police responded to a 9-1-1 call of an intruder inside a home, holding a woman at gunpoint. Three officers responded and found two men involved in a struggle. One of the men had a gun. That's when the homeowner or one of the individuals living in the home was shot by the officer.More >>
Allegations of conspiracy and police misconduct are being leveled in a civil lawsuit filed against the Mahoning County Sheriff Department, two Valley cities and their police departments. The lawsuit names the City of Campbell, the Village of Lowellville, their mayors, police chiefs and Sheriff Jerry Greene. The suit has been filed by Stacy Kello, which according to the legal document was "romantically involved" and living with, now former Lowellville Po...More >>
A Youngstown Police Officer is now on unpaid leave following a 10-count indictment for a sex crime against a child. Officer Arthur Carter has been working for the department for more than a decade. Up until seven months ago he was also an assistant girls track coach at Ursuline High School and that's where an allegation of "past" sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old student surfaced seven years after it allegedly happened. At 43 years old, Carter is facing five cou...More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
The 48th Annual World Series of Poker kicks off weeks of play in Las Vegas on Tuesday.More >>
