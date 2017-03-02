21 News Legal Analyst: 'Self defense claim a stretch' for Nasser - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

21 News Legal Analyst: 'Self defense claim a stretch' for Nasser Hamad

Posted: Updated:
By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

While prosecutors are calling it premeditated, a lot of talk has centered around the opinion Nasser Hamad was defending himself in the Howland shooting that killed two people and wounded three others. Our 21 News legal analyst Matt Mangino weighed in on the strength of the suspect's argument in court.

A sign that reads "Free Nasser #selfdefense" has popped up outside what used to be the crime scene in Howland.

Inside the courtroom Monday, Nasser Hamad's attorney at the time said "his position is he did nothing but defend himself."

So how will Hamad's self defense argument for killing two people and wounding three others stand up in court?

"If we rely on what the defendant's statement is it seems like a self defense claim here is a stretch," described 21 News legal analyst Matt Mangino.

There has to be imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death to act with lethal force.

At question, was that threat there after a fist fight when the five victims went back to the van and Hamad went back into his house.

"He could have locked the door, called police. They got into the van so there was no immient threat at that point. So for him to retrieve a gun and come out and begin to shoot makes self defense tough to prove in this case."

Typically the burden of proof is on the state to prove the suspect is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt but for self defense cases in Ohio, the burden of proof is on the defendant.

"The second time he came out after the first shooting, with his weapon loaded again and began to shoot again, clearly makes a self defense claim a bit of a stretch in this case," he said.

The Castle Doctrine allows deadly force for an invasion when your inside your home.

Mangino explained "that isn't the case here. Certainly he's on his property but it doesn't appear that any confrontation occured on his porch or anybody tried to get into his home."

Another point that Mangino mentioned, Hamad's statements to police in the affidavit are public record so there is not that guesswork of what he did.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Judge releases UPMC doctor arrested at Trump Hotel

    Judge releases UPMC doctor arrested at Trump Hotel

    Saturday, June 3 2017 6:49 AM EDT2017-06-03 10:49:22 GMT
    Bryan MolesBryan Moles
    A doctor with ties to Mercer county, accused of bringing guns to Washington D-C to visit President Trump, is out of jail.  A judge has approved the temporary release of 43-year-old Bryan Moles. He was taken into custody Wednesday after police said they found guns and ammunition inside his car. Moles has been ordered to stay away from the White House, the Trump Hotel, and had to surrender his firearms. He must also undergo a mental health evaluation and treatmen...More >>
    A doctor with ties to Mercer county, accused of bringing guns to Washington D-C to visit President Trump, is out of jail.  A judge has approved the temporary release of 43-year-old Bryan Moles. He was taken into custody Wednesday after police said they found guns and ammunition inside his car. Moles has been ordered to stay away from the White House, the Trump Hotel, and had to surrender his firearms. He must also undergo a mental health evaluation and treatmen...More >>

  • Griffin not 'laying down' for Trump, fears career is over

    Griffin not 'laying down' for Trump, fears career is over

    Saturday, June 3 2017 6:48 AM EDT2017-06-03 10:48:00 GMT
    Kathy Griffin and her attorney have scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to discuss the fallout from the comedian posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.More >>
    Kathy Griffin and her attorney have scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to discuss the fallout from the comedian posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.More >>

  • Ashtabula police officer involved in shooting

    Ashtabula police officer involved in shooting

    Saturday, June 3 2017 6:32 AM EDT2017-06-03 10:32:04 GMT

    An Ashtabula police officer is on administrative leave after being involved in a shooting. Police responded to a 9-1-1 call of an intruder inside a home, holding a woman at gunpoint.  Three officers responded and found two men involved in a struggle.  One of the men had a gun.   That's when the homeowner or one of the individuals living in the home was shot by the officer. 

    More >>

    An Ashtabula police officer is on administrative leave after being involved in a shooting. Police responded to a 9-1-1 call of an intruder inside a home, holding a woman at gunpoint.  Three officers responded and found two men involved in a struggle.  One of the men had a gun.   That's when the homeowner or one of the individuals living in the home was shot by the officer. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms