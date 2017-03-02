Coroner: Victim may have had heart attack before I-80 crash in M - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Coroner: Victim may have had heart attack before I-80 crash in Mercer County

Posted: Updated:
SHENANGO TWP., Mercer Co., Pa. -

The Mercer County Coroner says evidence suggests that a New York man may have had a heart attack before his car crashed on Interstate 80 Thursday morning.

The Coroner says George Demeo, 83, of Yonkers, NY, was driving the mini-van that  went off the left side of the road and traveled 500 feet before striking an embankment about 4 miles east of the Ohio Line.

The van went airborne and rolled over several times, throwing Demeo occupant from the vehicle.

First Responders performed CPR, but Demeo was pronounced dead at UPMC Horizon.

PennDOT shut down the 80 westbound lanes from Exit 15 (Route 19, Mercer) to Exit 4A (Route 760, Sharon) from around 8:15 am until nearly 10 am.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • St. Clair search turns up suspected LSD, heroin and meth

    St. Clair search turns up suspected LSD, heroin and meth

    Sunday, June 4 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-06-04 05:03:50 GMT

    A St. Clair Township police officer's suspicions led to a search and eventual seizure of suspected drugs and cash. It happened Saturday as police were questioning people in connection with a theft investigation. Police say it appeared that the suspects were being evasive, so they contacted the East Liverpool Police who brought in a K9 drug sniffing dog.

    More >>

    A St. Clair Township police officer's suspicions led to a search and eventual seizure of suspected drugs and cash. It happened Saturday as police were questioning people in connection with a theft investigation. Police say it appeared that the suspects were being evasive, so they contacted the East Liverpool Police who brought in a K9 drug sniffing dog.

    More >>

  • Roads closed today for Youngstown Marathon

    Roads closed today for Youngstown Marathon

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:20:41 GMT

    Drivers can expect some detours today as runners will be using several roads to take part in the inaugural Youngstown Marathon. More than 1,000 people are expected to take part in the race that begins at 7 a.m. Sunday. To make way for the runners, the following roads will be closed due to the marathon from 5:30 am until 1:30 pm Sunday: • Bears Den Drive  • Cross Drive • New Cross Drive • Lily Pond Drive • West Drive • West Glacier D...

    More >>

    Drivers can expect some detours today as runners will be using several roads to take part in the inaugural Youngstown Marathon. More than 1,000 people are expected to take part in the race that begins at 7 a.m. Sunday. To make way for the runners, the following roads will be closed due to the marathon from 5:30 am until 1:30 pm Sunday: • Bears Den Drive  • Cross Drive • New Cross Drive • Lily Pond Drive • West Drive • West Glacier D...

    More >>

  • Crews begin demolition of century-old Austintown school building

    Crews begin demolition of century-old Austintown school building

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:20:14 GMT

    Friday marked the beginning of the end for a century-old building full of memories for the generations of Austintown students who walked its halls. After sitting vacant for a decade, what was first the original Austintown Fitch High School and later the home of Austintown Middle School is starting to be demolished.  Construction crews contracted by the grocery store, Meijer, have completed asbestos abatement work and are now beginning to tear down the southwest portion of the b...

    More >>

    Friday marked the beginning of the end for a century-old building full of memories for the generations of Austintown students who walked its halls. After sitting vacant for a decade, what was first the original Austintown Fitch High School and later the home of Austintown Middle School is starting to be demolished.  Construction crews contracted by the grocery store, Meijer, have completed asbestos abatement work and are now beginning to tear down the southwest portion of the b...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms