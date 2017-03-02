McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 3/1/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 3/1/17

H.S. Basketball | Boys’s Tournament

East 57 Akron East 38

Kent Roosevelt 32 Warren Harding 77

Akron Springfield 50 Howland 58

H.S. Basketball | Girls’ Tournament

Ursuline 68 Cardinal Mooney 62

Columbiana 63 Lisbon 57

Garrettsville 64 Brookfield 22

Champion 45 Newton Falls 42

McDonald 53 Warren JFK 52

Jackson Milton 51 Lordstown 38

Cornerstone Christian 56 Bardger 38

Farrell 66 Commodore Perry 39

West Middlesex 57 Cambridge Springs 33

Cochranton 28 Reynolds 35

Sharpsville 34 Seneca 66

Slippery Rock 39 Hickory 17

