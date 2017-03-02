Boardman store spared from hhgregg closing plans - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio -

The hhgregg store in Boardman is not one of the 88 stores the electronics retailer says that it intends to close.

The company announced on Thursday that it plans to close the 88 stores and three distribution facilities as part of a turnaround effort.

A statement from the company says it will refocus efforts to enhance what it says are customers' experience both in-store and online.

hhgregg, which currently operates 220 stores in 19 states, will trim that number in an effort to return to profitability.

The closing list includes 15 locations in Pennsylvania and 3 in Ohio. However, the store on Route 224 in Boardman is not on the list.

Current inventory in the affected stores will be sold over the coming weeks, with final closings expected to be complete by mid-April.

The closings will result in the elimination of approximately 1,500 positions.

The company will also close its distribution and delivery centers located in Brandywine, Maryland; Miami, Florida and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  

Partial list of hhgregg store locations closing:

Ohio

  • Newark, Heath, OH
  • Fairlawn, Akron, OH
  • Mansfield, OH

Pennsylvania

  • Lower Paxon, Harrisburg, PA
  • York, PA
  • Mechanicsburg, PA
  • Lancaster, PA
  • Wilkes-Barre, PA
  • Dickson City, PA
  • Wyomissing, PA
  • Downingtown, PA        
  • North Hills, Pittsburgh, PA
  • King of Prussia, Berwyn, PA        
  • Erie, PA
  • Montgomeryville, North Wales, PA
  • Whitman Square, Philadelphia, PA
  • Langhorne, PA
  • Whitehall, PA

