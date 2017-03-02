Youngstown School Board member mum about job at charter school

It may not be a crime, but it could be perceived as a conflict of interest.

Dario Hunter was voted in as a voice for the Youngstown School Board, but he also serves as the Dean of Intervention at the Stambaugh Charter Academy.

Hunter has been openly critical of others as he sits on the Youngstown School Board.

But he hasn't returned a single phone call to answer questions surrounding whether he has a potential conflict of interest by serving on a public school board in Youngstown while also being employed at a charter school in the city.

We asked Senator Joe Schiavoni for his thoughts and he felt Hunter may have a potential conflict, because local charter school's livelihood is dependant on taking students and money away from the Youngstown Public Schools.

"I think that when Mr. Hunter is up for election he's going to have to explain to the residents in the City of Youngstown why he believes that he can be an advocate for the Youngstown City Schools and the kids in those school buildings, but also be a paid employee and advocate for a charter school that's right down the street that actively recruits many of the public school kids in the City of Youngstown," Senator Schiavoni said.

However, Youngstown CEO Krish Mohip doesn't see it that way.

"No I don't see that as a conflict of interest. Everyone's entitled to work in a profession and a field that they choose fit. And I've never seen any implication of impropriety or anything like that," Mohip said.

And the ethics laws seem to agree for the most part with Mohip.

Paul Nick, the Executive Director of the Ohio Ethics Commission tells me the law does not prohibit Hunter or anyone from serving on a public school board while working at a charter school.

But a legal opinion issued back in 2005 and applicable today, does prohibit him from discussing or voting on decisions that would impact that community school or charter school.

He would be required to abstain in those cases.