Girard woman charged after dog attack convicted of less serious charges

GIRARD, Ohio -

A Girard woman whose dog was shot by police after attacking people and another dog, has been convicted of less serious charges than violating the city's dangerous and vicious dog ordinance.

Courtney Chupka pleaded no contest to two counts of disorderly conduct in Girard Municipal Court on Wednesday.

The charge was amended from the vicious dog charges filed in December after police say her pit bull attacked a smaller dog being walked by a 69-year-old man.

The smaller dog did not survive the attack.

The man who was walking the smaller dog tells police he was knocked to the ground by the attacking dog and received a cut on his face.

When the man's wife came out to help her husband, the pit bull bit her hand.

After the dog left the confined area of the neighbor's property, its owner, along with other residents and police chased and attempted to corral the animal in a wooded area.

Police say at that point, due to the aggressive nature of the dog and fears that the attacks would continue, an officer received permission from the owner of the dog to use deadly force.

The officer used his service weapon to shoot the dog.

The judge found Chupka guilty of the fourth degree misdemeanors and fined her $200.

