Valley churches learning how to stop intruders

Since 1999, 700 people have been killed in violent acts in churches.

Much has been done to make our schools safer but what about our churches?

Members of churches from around Mahoning county are meeting at New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown to find out ways to stay safer by creating their own church security teams.

Organizers say church members need to know what to look for, how to get people out of the church when an active shooter comes in and how to lock down a facility when needed.

The training continues Saturday.