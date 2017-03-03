Youngstown art project plans revealed

Five new functional, art inspired projects, will be constructed in the City of Youngstown thanks to funding by the Innovative Plan for Leveraging Arts Through Community Engagement initiative, also known as INPLACE.

INPLACE is funded through a $100,000 grant to Youngstown State University from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The group received 15 proposals for the project. A team of 8 people reviewed the proposals and selected five projects to receive $20,000 each.

Leslie Brothers, a member of the INPLACE planning team, told 21 News the decision was tough, but each one of the projects selected will bring something unique to the city.

Friday evening, the teams presented their project plans to the public at the Covelli Center in downtown Youngstown.

"It offers people an opportunity to think a little differently about Youngstown, to participate in the transformation that has been taking place here, " said Brothers.

The five projects will all serve a different purpose.

A shipping container bus stop shelter will be constructed at 1201 Market Street.

"It is sculptural and it's functional, it's a shelter" said artist Tony Armeni who designed the plan out of shipping containers.

Daphne Peters is part of the Solar Screen Group. She told 21 News, the solar Screen will be built in Vindicator Square. It is a vertical surface that will be positioned to follow the path of the sun. It will be assembled out of 3D printed ceramic bricks that will be mortared together.

"They are 3D printed in ceramic, then they are fired, then they are glazed, then they are fired again, and then they will all be mortared together in the way you would kind of mortar together a brick wall," said Peters.

Light the Community is the title of another project selected. This will be a public Shadow Art Stage along Emily Street and project Shadow Art on the art on the south side of the City Hall Annex building.

A green space will be created by The Wedge at Hazel Hill project.

Also, The Mahoning Avenue Archway project group will transform the archway along the Mahoning Avenue Corridor into a vibrant feature to enhance the gateway into downtown.

All of the projects are expected to be completed by the end of June.