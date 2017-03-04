Pharmacist at Boardman hospital accused of skimping on prescription doses

According to the document, Perrin told an agent that he did it to reduce costs.

A pharmacist employed by the pharmacy at a long term hospital located in Boardman is accused of mixing lower doses of antibiotics than prescribed for high-risk hospital patients.

Ohio's Board of Pharmacy has suspended Ernest Perrin's license, saying, in a letter, the practice could put patients in danger.

According to a notice issued by the board, Perrin has worked at Select Specialty Hospital Regional Pharmacy, which is located in the same Market Street building that houses St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Select Specialty Hospital is a separate long-term care unit within the hospital, and according to a spokesperson from Mercy Health is not affiliated with St. Elizabeth and St. Elizabeth does not use this pharmacy.

In a letter notifying Perrin that he has been summarily suspended, the board said that he admitted to personally compounding intravenous medication in order to not add the total dose prescribed to the IV for particular dangerous drugs such as Cubicin and Tygacil.

According to the document, Perrin told an agent that he did it to reduce costs.

The letter goes on to state that the activities occurred with a high-risk patient population.

The board noted that on or about January 1, 2017 through February 23, 2017, nine vials of Cubicin were turned into 105 vials and other drugs were given at about half their strength.

The pharmacy board letter, issued on February 24, says that the suspension remains in effect until a the board issues a final order. During that time, Perrin is prohibited from working at any facility licensed by the board.

Perrin has been given an opportunity to request a hearing.

If proven, Perrin could face misdemeanor charges which could result in fines.

21 News made an attempt to contact Select Specialty Hospital after hours and was unable to find out if Perrin still works there or get a response.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy letter may be read here.