Car strikes utility pole and flips in Boardman, driver charged with OVI

BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Boardman police and fire responded to a car that was flipped on its side Saturday morning in Boardman.

The incident happened on Sierra Madre Trail located near the Boardman Plaza.

Boardman Police Chief Jack Nichols says the driver was arrested and charged with OVI, or driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

The driver also struck a utility pole, but police are unsure of the amount of damage. 

According to First Energy's outage map, there are only 10 customers without power in Boardman Township.

No injuries were reported.

Police and fire are still working on clearing the scene. 
 

