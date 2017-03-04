East Palestine grad turns the NFL into art

If you're a Steelers fan, you know the faces. East Palestine grad Tempy Moore turns those legends into works of art.

"It started out with Myron Cope," said Moore. "I drew Myron Cope and everybody fell in love with it, they wanted prints. Then I started doing craft shows."

Word spread from there. At first, it was a couple of the Pittsburgh Penguins players making requests, but before she knew it she was presenting a finished piece to Franco Harris.

"I had no idea that it was going to go this far. It's pretty amazing," said Moore.

Turns out, that was just the beginning. Tempy is the first female artist officially licensed by the NFL through the Deacon Jones Foundation, opening up a whole new world of opportunities.

"It's just an added title on my name, another notch in my belt: the first female licensed artist. Just to have my name out there even more and associated with the NFL and on their website," said Moore. "They sell one canvas print for $1000."

She's so in-demand that she has a Hall of Famer on her to-do list.

"Dermontti Dawson is on the waiting list actually and I feel horrible for making him wait. I just got to get caught up a little bit. He's coming up next," said Moore.

Charcoal and pastels, taking her places she never imagined. She's painted at the Empire State Building, has her work on display at the Canton Museum of Art, and now will be featured at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I can't believe it, you know? I never thought I would come this far. I've always enjoyed making art, but I never though that it would lead to where I'm at today," said Moore.

A diehard Steeler fan with a special talent and her own Hall of Fame worthy career.

Her work will be on display tonight, part of the Canton Ballet's "Touchdowns and Tutus" event. You can also find her work on facebook at "Art for Yinz" or her website, artforyinz.com.