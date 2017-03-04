East Palestine grad turns the NFL into art

The application process has officially opened for entrepreneurs who want to grow medical marijuana in Ohio. Twenty-four licenses will be available statewide. Youngstown could be one of those locations. But there is opposition to the idea. A group made up of mostly local clergy has announced a community meeting for Tuesday evening to address what the group calls the rest of the story on the marijuana issue.More >>
The Warren City School district shared concerns surrounding the well being of a 3-year-old preschool student before his death in early May. Superintendent Steve Chiaro says the district first reported its concerns regarding Amari Allen's well being as early as April by reaching out to multiple authorities. Allen was enrolled in the preschool program at Jefferson K-8 this year. He died on May 8 after he was transferred to Akron Children's Hospital. So far no charges have been ...More >>
A Mercer County man faces charges after state police say he dropped a roll of cash containing suspected heroin in a room full of children. Steven Blanchard, 38, of Jamestown is charged with six counts of reckless endangering, one count of endangering children, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
