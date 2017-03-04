I-80 lanes reopen after snow squall pileup that killed 1

State transportation officials say all lanes of an eastern Pennsylvania interstate have reopened following a weather-related pileup that killed one person and injured more than two dozen other people.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County opened early Saturday and southbound lanes opened Friday evening.

State police say 55-year-old Charles Ehrenberg of Hazleton died Friday following a 32-vehicle pileup that also injured 26 other people, some of them seriously.

Photos posted on social media showed numerous cars and tractor trailers off the highway and on top of one another.

Crashes also were reported on Interstate 80 in Clinton County, where WNEP-TV said about two dozen people were injured, and in a pileup on Interstate 99 in Centre County.

