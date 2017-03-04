I-80 lanes reopen after snow squall pileup that killed 1

A Poland bakery is recalling 2,959 pounds of pepperoni rolls due to the possibility that the product may be contaminated.More >>
A Poland bakery is recalling 2,959 pounds of pepperoni rolls due to the possibility that the product may be contaminated.More >>
A Campbell woman has been sentenced to spend time in jail for animal cruelty after police found five dogs living in deplorable conditions in her garage.More >>
A Campbell woman has been sentenced to spend time in jail for animal cruelty after police found five dogs living in deplorable conditions in her garage.More >>
The Valley will have one less office supply store one month from now. Staples has confirmed to 21 News that it will be closing its store in Boardman on Doral Drive on July 8.More >>
The Valley will have one less office supply store one month from now. Staples has confirmed to 21 News that it will be closing its store in Boardman on Doral Drive on July 8.More >>
Some drivers are being forced to take a detour because of a road closure in one Mercer County community.More >>
Some drivers are being forced to take a detour because of a road closure in one Mercer County community.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain delay.More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>