Ohio lawmaker reintroduces bill aimed at curbing elder abuse

An Ohio lawmaker has reintroduced legislation aimed at curbing the abuse of senior citizens after the bill failed to pass last session.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal News reports (http://bit.ly/2mkTCpO ) that state Rep. Wes Retherford's Elder Justice Act unanimously cleared the Ohio House last year, but it was stopped in the Ohio Senate after opponents testified that it was an unfunded mandate.

The bill would require the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to create and report on a registry to identify patterns of abuse. It also would establish a statewide Elder Abuse Commission to increase awareness of elder abuse and improve judicial response to elder abuse.

Retherford is a Hamilton Republican. He says changes have been made to the bill to address the issues raised.

Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com

