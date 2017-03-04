14-year-old arrested for attempted murder of Youngstown woman

A 14-year-old juvenile has been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery and shooting of a Youngstown woman.

Youngstown police issued a pick-up order for the teenager, who was brought into the station by the individual's mother Saturday.

The order for the teen was issued for 57-year-old Ellen Zban's attempted murder on Feb. 6.

According to the police report released after the incident, officers were called to the 1300-block of Powersdale Avenue around 7:00 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found Zban sitting in her car. She was shot three times; once in her eye, her shoulder, and her arm.

Zban told police that two men approached her vehicle and demanded her wallet, but before she could hand it over, they shot her then ran away from the scene.

The only description the victim gave to police was that one suspect had on a khaki jacket, dark pants, and an unknown color cap.

The juvenile was transported to the Mahoning Juvenile Justice Center.