Hickory Farms moving headquarters from Ohio to Chicago

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Specialty food company Hickory Farms is moving its headquarters from Ohio to Chicago.
Hickory Farms says the move from Toledo will bring it closer to its parent company in Chicago and its distribution center in Joliet, Illinois.
The company's chief executive tells The Blade (http://bit.ly/2mB9N3t ) newspaper in Toledo that the move will also help it attract employees who can help grow the business.
Hickory Farms has about 100 employees at its headquarters and some will remain in Toledo.
Hickory Farms got its start in Toledo in 1951 and was built around seasonal sales of beef sticks and cheese trays.
It once had hundreds of stores in shopping malls in the United States and Canada.
Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
