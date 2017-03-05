Veteran music executive and former pop star Tommy Page dies

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his freedom and legacy at stake

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his freedom and legacy at stake

A British artist has recreated the contents of a New York City grocery store entirely in felt... the soft material usually favored by the school-going set

A British artist has recreated the contents of a New York City grocery store entirely in felt... the soft material usually favored by the school-going set

Trump lashes out again at London's mayor on Twitter in the wake of a deadly attack in the city

Trump lashes out again at London's mayor on Twitter in the wake of a deadly attack in the city

Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004

Bill Cosby has gone on trial in Pennsylvania on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning of a new problem presented by the nation's opioid epidemic: the threat of law enforcement officers accidentally overdosing.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning of a new problem presented by the nation's opioid epidemic: the threat of law enforcement officers accidentally overdosing.

The newest permanent exhibit at the National World War II Museum tells the home front story from the 1920s to the development of the atomic bomb.

The newest permanent exhibit at the National World War II Museum tells the home front story from the 1920s to the development of the atomic bomb.

Cities are pushing back on the possibility of losing millions of dollars in U.S. anti-terrorism grants under President Donald Trump's spending plan _ the third straight White House that has tried to cut the funding.

Cities are pushing back on the possibility of losing millions of dollars in U.S. anti-terrorism grants under President Donald Trump's spending plan _ the third straight White House that has tried to cut the funding.

Opening statements in the bench trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her boyfriend text messages encouraging him to kill himself have started.

Opening statements in the bench trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her boyfriend text messages encouraging him to kill himself have started.

The girlfriend of a black man killed by a Minnesota police officer is expected to return to the stand Tuesday.

The girlfriend of a black man killed by a Minnesota police officer is expected to return to the stand Tuesday.

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Tommy Page, a former pop star whose song "I'll Be Your Everything" went to No. 1 in 1990 and who later became a record company executive, publisher of Billboard magazine, a vice president at Pandora and an executive at The Village Voice, has died. He was 46.

Billboard.com Editorial Director, Denise Warner said Page was found dead Friday in New York of an apparent suicide. Page started at the magazine in 2011 as associate publisher and was promoted to publisher a year later.

"We are all mourning the loss of our friend and colleague, Tommy Page," Billboard Entertainment Group President John Amato said. "He was a magnetic soul and a true entertainer."

Page, who at the time of his death was vice president of music partnerships at the Voice, previously led artist partnerships, branded content and events at internet radio company Pandora. He also had been an executive at Warner Bros. Records, where he helped shape the careers of Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban and Green Day. He also had been a senior vice president at Cumulus Media Inc.

Page, a graduate of New York University's Stern School of Business, started his music career as an artist at Sire Records and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "I'll Be Your Everything" in April 1990. He co-wrote the song with Jordan Knight and Danny Wood, of Page's tourmates New Kids on the Block. Page recorded nine studio albums.

Page appeared as himself on an episode of "Full House" in 1992.

He is survived by his partner, Charlie, and their three children.

In a statement, the Voice said: "Our thoughts are with his partner, their three children, and the rest of his family and close circle of friends. Tommy will be missed."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.