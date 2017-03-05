Ohio Supreme Court holds former Lisbon solicitor in contempt - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio Supreme Court holds former Lisbon solicitor in contempt

Virginia Barborak Virginia Barborak
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

The Ohio Supreme Court has ordered that disbarred Columbiana County attorney and former Lisbon Village Solicitor Virginia Barborak be held in contempt of court.

The supreme court issued the ruling on Friday against Barborak who was permanently barred from practicing law in December but has failed to surrender her attorney registration card as well as her certificate of admission.

The court says Barborak also failed to file an affidavit of compliance before January 18, 2017, as ordered by the court.

An investigation into allegations of professional misconduct determined that Barborak failed to properly keep records of her client's funds, and made false statements in relation to the subsequent investigation.

The investigation delved into Barborak's handling nearly $160,000 dollars from four estates and scholarship trusts in probate court.

The court's Board of Professional Conduct found that Barborak misappropriated money from the funds and made repeated misstatements to cover the actions.

The Board of Professional Conduct concluded last year that Barborak has already made full restitution.

The Board of Professional Conduct complaint may be read here.

