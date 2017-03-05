Ohio Supreme Court holds former Lisbon solicitor in contempt

After deliberating for barely half of a day, a jury has delivered a verdict in the case of a Youngstown man who acted as his own attorney to defend himself against charges of aggravated murder, rape and kidnapping. David Hackett, 54, was found guilty of the charges filed after police say he stabbed Collena Carpenter of Columbiana County 81 times back in 2013. The prosecutor says the victim was living with Hackett and his girlfriend on New York Avenue in Youngstown and owed them mone...More >>
The Trumbull County 9-1-1 Center has issued an endangered missing child advisory for a Masury teen who was last seen on Monday. While the advisory is not an Amber Alert, officials say that 16-year-old Logan Brady Nichols does not have enough medicine for a medical condition and is believed to be in danger. Authorities say Nichols was last seen on Budd Street in Masury at 8:40 p.m. Monday.More >>
Sharon police are on the scene of a what Chief Gerald Smith is calling a homicide investigation. Smith says the Pennsylvania State Police forensic unit was called out to 842 Spruce Avenue at around noon Tuesday. Police have yet reveal details of the investigation. A neighbor tells 21 News that the man who lives at the home is in his 70's.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.More >>
Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
The Seattle City Council has approved taxing soda and other sugary beverages to pay for nutrition and education programs.More >>
Mr Met flashes 'middle' finger at fan during New York loss, prompting team to apologize.More >>
