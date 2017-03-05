Youngstown shooting victim has message for 14-year-old suspect

The Youngstown woman shot three times by a 14-year-old who demanded her wallet says she's not angry or bitter but hopes the young man turns his life around.

"Most of the doctors have said that an inch here or there and the outcome certainly would have been different," said 57-year-old Ellen Zban.

A month after being shot in the eye, shoulder, and arm, Zban is still recovering.

She now knows police have charged her alleged shooter with attempted murder.

The suspect is just 14-years-old and according to Youngstown police, was brought to the police station by his mother after a pick-up order for the teen was issued.

"He's a kid. He made bad decisions and I don't like the decisions he made. Obviously, they're going to have some ramifications for me. but I'm grateful to his mother for turning him in. I feel for her, that couldn't have been an easy thing for her to do but it was the right thing," said Zban.

Zban was shot February 6th while in her car outside her Powersdale Avenue home.

She says, the teenager demanded her wallet but, shot her before she had a chance to hand it over.

"That's one of the things the police thought, he was probably an amateur or that he wasn't, shall we say, a hardened criminal," said Zban. "Maybe he got scared, maybe he thought I was reaching for something other than the wallet. I don't know. I thought I was moving pretty slowly to get the wallet, but maybe he panicked and he shot me."

Zban's message to the teen now is to use this as a turning point.

"Going down the road he was going would not have been a good thing for him because at some point he's going to run into someone who was better prepared than me," said Zban.

And she encourages everyone to be more aware of their surroundings.

"Looking back on it. I was really pretty vulnerable," said Zban. "First of all, don't be as complacent as I was. Look around and know your surroundings because I didn't even know that there was anybody."