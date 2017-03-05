Jackets' Bobrovsky makes 20 saves in second straight shutout

By TOM CANAVAN

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves in posting his second straight shutout and franchise-record 34th win of the season, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the reeling New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday.

Boone Jenner, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Sam Gagner scored as the Blue Jackets won for the fourth time in six games (4-1-1) and sent the Devils to their seventh straight loss (0-5-2).

Cory Schneider made 19 saves for the Devils, who were shutout for the sixth time this season.

The shutout was the fifth of the season for the 28-year-old Bobrovsky, and the win allowed him to break the single-season club record set by Steve Mason in 2008-09.

Bobrovsky has been spectacular this week. He lost a 1-0 game to Montreal in overtime on Tuesday and then beat Minnesota 1-0 on Thursday, stopping 67 of 68 shots in those games.

