Greenville apartment fire leaves seven homeless

Seven people are now without homes after an apartment complex caught fire in Mercer County.

Firefighters were called to the apartment building on South Front Street in Greenville around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

People were inside of the apartment at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to escape quickly, according to investigators.

Firefighters think the fire started on the second floor and the State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause.

The Salvation Army is assisting the seven people involved.