Judge sends East Liverpool woman to jail for voter fraud

An East Liverpool woman has been sentenced to spend six months in jail after pleaded guilty to charges relating to voter fraud in Columbiana County.

Common Pleas Court Judge Ashley Pike sentenced Rebecca Hammonds, 34, Monday morning after she pleaded guilty in January to 13 counts of making a false registration and one count of election falsification.

All of the charges are felonies of the fifth degree.

Hammonds was indicted in May after an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation found that she had created false voter registration documents while working to register unregistered voters in Columbiana County between September and October of 2015.

"The investigation found that the defendant falsely registered a number of Columbiana County residents, including some who were deceased, which is inexcusable," said Ohio Attorney General DeWine.

The local board of elections first discovered the false records after finding that several newly registered voters were deceased, according to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.