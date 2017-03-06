Judge appoints new Mill Creek Park Board member

A Jackson Township trustee has been chosen to sit on the Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Commissioners.

Probate Judge Robert N. Rusu, Jr. announced on Monday that that he has named Thomas M. Frost to fill the seat that opened when Dr. Robert Durick did not seek reappointment when his term expired on December 31.

Operation of the park came under fire last year from from citizens unhappy about a variety of issues including high bacteria levels in park lakes, the killing of more than 200 geese that had been declared a nuisance at the park, and a reorganization plan that included the elimination of eleven employees.

Frost has been a Jackson Township trustee for six years and is a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and Youngstown State University.

He worked for the United States Postal Service and Chairman of the National Finance Committee for the National Letter Carriers’ Association.

Frost also currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

His term will expire on December 31, 2019.