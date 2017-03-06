Family of missing Farmdale man holding out hope for his safe return

The search continues for a missing 91-year-old Farmdale man whose van was found by investigators in Erie, Pennsylvania last week.

As every day passes, the family of John Peters is growing more and more concerned about finding him safe.

"Erie's not a place where he would go. He's never taken off or done anything like this," said Peter's youngest sister, Linda Yoder.

Scuba teams and rescue boats spent Sunday off the shores of Presque Isle Bay with no success of tracking down his whereabouts.

Police found the front tires of his Dodge Caravan off the edge of a Pier Wednesday night.

"That's all we know and the car was empty," Yoder said. "We don't know if he went into the lake or if he walked away, it was too dark for them to tell."

Yoder says the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office and investigators are working diligently to find her father. She says at least four officers from Trumbull County went to Erie to investigate over the weekend.

Attempts to ping his cell phone had no success and his credit card has shown no activity since last Tuesday night.

"We're just hanging onto that hope that maybe somebody has picked him up and maybe trying to get him back home," said Cathy Brainard, Peters' daughter.

Peters' was likely wearing green Dickies clothing when he disappeared.

His daughters say the 13-year Navy veteran was forgetful at times, but this situation completely caught them off guard, with no option now but to wait.

Peters is a white male, age 91, five foot seven inches tall and weighs 155 lbs.

Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

"As the days goes on, yes, I'm more and more concerned," Yoder said. "We're just trusting in God that he's going to bring him back safe to us."

Yoder and her two sisters are thankful for the support from the community and strangers that have stepped in to help search for their father.