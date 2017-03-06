Five Youngstown establishments cited for underage liquor sales

Further court hearings are scheduled for five people cited for underage liquor sales at five Youngstown businesses.

Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit and officers with the Youngstown Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks on Friday.

Of the nine establishments checked, five locations sold alcohol to underage confidential informants, according to the Ohio Investigative Unit.

The informants were sent into the liquor permit locations to determine if the location would sell alcohol to a person under 21.

Agents administratively charged furnishing beer to a person under 21 and sale of beer to a person under 21 to the following liquor permits:

Five Waters, Inc., also known as Schenley Carry Out, 2725 Mahoning Avenue

Franco and Lucky, LLC., also known as Belmont Food Mart, 911 Belmont Avenue

Bombay Dream, LLC., also known as South Avenue Gas Mart, 2325 South Avenue

Joann Farber, also known as Casaloma Gardens, 2843 Mahoning Avenue

O’Donald’s Downtown, LLC., 122 West Federal Street.

The Youngstown Police Department charged the following with sale and/or furnishing beer to a person under 21:

Ketankumar Patel, 31, of Austintown

Praveen Gadamsetti, 26, of Youngstown

Surender Singh, 50, of Poland

Cynthia Piedra, 52, of Boardman

Adam Justice, 23, of Youngstown

Four of the five individuals who appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court for arraignment on Monday pleaded not guilty.

Singh waived his hearing. The next court hearings are scheduled for April.

The administrative case will be presented to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission at a later date.

Possible administrative penalties include fines, suspensions, or revocation of the liquor permit.

21 News spoke with the owner of O'Donalds. He says the pub hires an outside group to conduct security at their front door. In this case, he says, the employee was new and missed a group of people that walked in without asking for their identifications.

The owner says, it's O'Donalds policy to check an I.D. again at the bar if someone looks young. He called this an "honest mistake."

21 News reached out to the other businesses but, couldn't get a hold of their owners.