No jail time for former Salem nursing school employee

A Leetonia woman was sentenced Monday for stealing more than $7,700 dollars from a Salem nursing school.

Sherri Phillips will spend the next four years on probation.

The 49-year-old pleaded no contest to felony charges of theft in office in January.

Investigators say Phillips stole the money between 2009 and 2010 while employed as a secretary at Hannah E. Mullins School of Practical Nursing.

Judge Ashley Pike also ordered Phillips to pay $1,000 dollars restitution, which covers the school's insurance deductible.