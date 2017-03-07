Warren police investigate opiate overdose of nine-month-old girl

A group of concerned Lawrence County residents sat outside a packed Shenango Township building, as township supervisors listened inside to even more residents. The concerned citizens expressed their fears over the state's acceptance of a $400,000 bid on the former Youth Development Center to Hira Educational Services of North America. It was the highest of three bids submitted to the state for the 143 acre complex that has set vacant for the last four years. "No one kne...More >>
As authorities in Ohio crackdown on prostitution and human trafficking, two Valley men are accused of promoting what some call the world's oldest profession. It's a profession that law enforcement officials say is linked to the illegal drug trade and other crimes. The Mahoning County Grand Jury handed up separate indictments on Thursday charging Marcus Huffman, 32, of Columbiana, and Nicholas Gibson, 27, of Youngstown with promoting prostitution and possessing criminal tools.More >>
A Poland Township woman who once served prison time for helping hide the body of a fifteen-year-old Youngstown boy after he was murdered faces new criminal charges. The Mahoning County Grand Jury handed up a three count indictment on Thursday charging 44-year-old Jennifer Snyder with burglary, intimidation and retaliation. The burglary charge stems from a May 2 incident where the Clingan Road woman allegedly climbed through the window of a neighbor's home to steal a pack of cigarett...More >>
Kyle Freeland pitched 6 1/3 effective innings, Nolan Arenado drove in three runs and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Indians 8-1 on Wednesday for their fourth straight win.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Film director Oliver Stone's conversations with Vladimir Putin air on Showtime next week, and he took a shot at NBC's Megyn Kelly for her interview with the Russian president.More >>
Court rules that a pot farm's neighbor can sue them for smells and other nuisances that could harm their property values.More >>
The Seattle City Council has approved taxing soda and other sugary beverages to pay for nutrition and education programs.More >>
