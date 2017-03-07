Warren police investigate opiate overdose of nine-month-old girl - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren police investigate opiate overdose of nine-month-old girl

By Lindsay McCoy, Reporter
WARREN, Ohio -

Warren Police Detectives are interviewing the parents of a nine-month-old girl who police say ingested some type of opiate before overdosing Thursday afternoon.

Detective Nick Carney said he was only a few miles away when he heard about a medical call for help at a home on Douglas Street Northwest at around 1 p.m. The caller told a 9-1-1 dispatcher that her baby was having trouble breathing.

Seeing that the baby's lips were blue, Detective Carney administered repeated cycles of CPR until she began to breathe again.

The infant was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital and then Akron Children's Hospital's main campus in Akron, where doctors ran tests and discovered she had overdosed on some type of opioid. The child was given a Narcan drip at the hospital before she was released to Trumbull County Children Services. 

Carney said he's waiting on test results to confirm which type of opiate she ingested. 

"I think I was just I guess you want to say lucky I was close when the call came out," Carney said.

Opiates include a wide variety of drugs including heroin, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl, morphine and others.

"The kid can't walk, so we have a lot of work ahead of us to figure out how this child was able to get opiates in its system," Carney said.

The baby's parents were interviewed for a third time on Monday, not yet offering an explanation as to how she could have accessed drugs.

21 News is told the child is doing okay and appears to be healthy. So far no charges have been filed, but police to plan to meet with prosecutors once the have completed questioning other witnesses.

