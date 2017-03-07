Police release surveillance image of Home Savings robbery suspect

Youngstown police have released a surveillance image of the woman suspected of robbing the downtown Home Savings and Loan on Monday.

The picture was captured by a camera inside a WRTA bus that police say the suspect boarded shortly after the 12:45 p.m. robbery.

The teller says the suspected robber claimed to have a bomb strapped to her chest. No bomb or other weapon was actually seen and no one was injured during the robbery.

Police believe the suspect then boarded a bus that was traveling to the North Side.

Witnesses said the suspect was wearing a black hoodie pulled over her head, concealing much of her face.

The suspect discarded the hoodie before boarding the bus.

The woman seen in the surveillance picture is wearing a dark, short-sleeved top over long-sleeved white shirt. She is also wearing gray pants.

Police plan to review video surveillance from a fast food restaurant where the suspect stopped after the robbery.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black female, 5' 6", weighing in excess of 200 pounds.

Detectives are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect to call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8900.