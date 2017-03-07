Police release surveillance image of Home Savings robbery suspec - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police release surveillance image of Home Savings robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police have released a surveillance image of the woman suspected of robbing the downtown Home Savings and Loan on Monday.

The picture was captured by a camera inside a WRTA bus that police say the suspect boarded shortly after the 12:45 p.m. robbery.

The teller says the suspected robber claimed to have a bomb strapped to her chest. No bomb or other weapon was actually seen and no one was injured during the robbery.

Police believe the suspect then boarded a bus that was traveling to the North Side.

Witnesses said the suspect was wearing a black hoodie pulled over her head, concealing much of her face.

The suspect discarded the hoodie before boarding the bus.

The woman seen in the surveillance picture is wearing a dark, short-sleeved top over long-sleeved white shirt. She is also wearing gray pants.

Police plan to review video surveillance from a fast food restaurant where the suspect stopped after the robbery.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black female, 5' 6", weighing in excess of 200 pounds.

Detectives are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect to call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8900.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Penguins lead Preds 5-0 in Game 5

    The Latest: Penguins lead Preds 5-0 in Game 5

    Thursday, June 8 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-06-09 01:54:59 GMT
    Two consecutive victories in the Stanley Cup Final doesn't give coach Peter Laviolette belief that his Nashville Predators have momentum against the Pittsburgh Penguins going into Game 5.More >>
    Two consecutive victories in the Stanley Cup Final doesn't give coach Peter Laviolette belief that his Nashville Predators have momentum against the Pittsburgh Penguins going into Game 5.More >>

  • The Latest: DoJ says Sessions recusal due to campaign work

    The Latest: DoJ says Sessions recusal due to campaign work

    Thursday, June 8 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-06-09 01:33:57 GMT
    A Senate Democrat is cautioning members of Congress against asserting too hastily that President Donald Trump has engaged in acts that could constitute obstruction of justice in the investigation of Russian...More >>
    A Senate Democrat is cautioning members of Congress against asserting too hastily that President Donald Trump has engaged in acts that could constitute obstruction of justice in the investigation of Russian meddling in last year's election.More >>

  • Comey's testimony gives building blocks for obstruction case

    Comey's testimony gives building blocks for obstruction case

    Thursday, June 8 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-06-09 01:33:39 GMT
    If prosecutors want to build a claim President Donald Trump interfered with a federal investigation, legal experts say fired FBI Director James Comey handed those over.More >>
    If prosecutors want to build a claim President Donald Trump interfered with a federal investigation, legal experts say fired FBI Director James Comey handed those over.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms